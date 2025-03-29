Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,585,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,671 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 16.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $501,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

