Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Vistra worth $73,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vistra by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Vistra Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

