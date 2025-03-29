Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Trading Down 0.2 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $199.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.