VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 827,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 214,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
