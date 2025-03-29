VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 37.5% – What’s Next?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 37.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,845,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 808% from the average daily volume of 203,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
