WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,328 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $95.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

