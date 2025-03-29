WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,178 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $112.90.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

