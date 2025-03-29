WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $170.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

