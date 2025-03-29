Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,196 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 643.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. The trade was a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

