Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Set at C$25.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$24.72 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation is a Canada-based company, which owns the Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership. The company operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia, and revenue is derived from rates charged for loading coal onto seagoing vessels. The company services coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the northwestern United States.

