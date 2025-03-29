Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Set at C$25.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 target price on Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of WTE stock opened at C$24.72 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
