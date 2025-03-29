Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WEEI)

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

NASDAQ WEEI opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio seeking to provide monthly income by investing in North American energy companies and writing 1-month call options, on a recurring basis. Stocks are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

