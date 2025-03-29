William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

HURN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.85.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,698.44. This represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,781 shares of company stock worth $11,722,822. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.