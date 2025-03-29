Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Up 7.1% – Should You Buy?

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.60. 59,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 37,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Wilton Resources Trading Down 7.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.66.

About Wilton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.