WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 227 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

