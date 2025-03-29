WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3,326.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

