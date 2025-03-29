WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.09 Million Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.13. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.86%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.