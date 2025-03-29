WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after buying an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,110,809.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,399.18. This represents a 17.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $111,188.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,022 shares of company stock worth $2,703,257. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.