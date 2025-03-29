WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.