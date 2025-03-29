WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 806 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $156.91 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

