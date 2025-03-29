WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,353 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 32.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.53. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

