WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.04 Million Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,322,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957,396 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $44,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth about $46,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,478,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Research analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

