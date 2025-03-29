WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $937.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

