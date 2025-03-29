WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.98 and last traded at $60.04. Approximately 38,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 47,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 433,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

