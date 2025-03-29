Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 9.5% – Should You Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 70,710,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 22,272,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of £631,050.94, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.30.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.