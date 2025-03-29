Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) traded up 18.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 167,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ximen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ximen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.