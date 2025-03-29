Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading 18.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

