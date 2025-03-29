XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by TLS Advisors LLC

TLS Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. XOMA makes up 7.1% of TLS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TLS Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of XOMA worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in XOMA by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. XOMA Co. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOMA shares. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at XOMA

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 500,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $13,069,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,761.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,462.76. The trade was a 65.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $114,544. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

