XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. XOS had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.70%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million.
XOS Trading Down 3.4 %
XOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 1,475,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,845. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
