XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.23 EPS

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.23), Zacks reports. XOS had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 80.70%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million.

XOS Trading Down 3.4 %

XOS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 1,475,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,845. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

About XOS

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

