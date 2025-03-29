Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.42. Approximately 2,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117,000 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned 120.45% of Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $260,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

