Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.
Yellow Pages Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1758 per share. This represents a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th.
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
