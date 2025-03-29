Yoke Core ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:YOKE)

Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Yoke Core ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:YOKE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,649. Yoke Core ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.
About Yoke Core ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yoke Core ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Yoke Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoke Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.