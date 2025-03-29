Yoke Core ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:YOKE)

Yoke Core ETF (NASDAQ:YOKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Yoke Core ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:YOKE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,649. Yoke Core ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06.

Get Yoke Core ETF alerts:

About Yoke Core ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

EA Series Trust – Yoke Core ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Smart Money Group, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the global region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Yoke Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoke Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.