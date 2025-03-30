10,625 Shares in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Target Hospitality by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 79,561 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.