106,920 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,000. Life Planning Partners Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

