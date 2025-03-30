1,402,070 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,402,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,785,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of Veeva Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
VEEV stock opened at $234.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.