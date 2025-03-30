14,381 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.