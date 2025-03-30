14,381 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.