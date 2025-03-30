1,710,045 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,710,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,041,000. Norges Bank owned 0.94% of IQVIA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in IQVIA by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in IQVIA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $253.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

