19,656 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.