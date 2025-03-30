25,396 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,396 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in SEA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in SEA by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 252,926 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,527 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,682,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 873.05 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.49. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

