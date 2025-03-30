29,404 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Allianz SE

Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.69 and a 52-week high of $131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average of $107.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

