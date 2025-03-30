3D Signatures (CVE:DXD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

3D Signatures Inc (CVE:DXD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. 3D Signatures shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

3D Signatures Trading Up ∞

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

About 3D Signatures

(Get Free Report)

3D Signatures Inc, a personalized medicine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of predictive technological products. Its proprietary software platform predicts the course of certain diseases and personalizes the treatment for individual patients. The company's TeloView software platform measures the stage of the disease, rate of progression of the disease, how different diseases will respond to various therapies, and drug efficacy and toxicity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Signatures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Signatures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.