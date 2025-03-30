40,012 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $61.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

