4,333 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $275.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

