4,478 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $452,721,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,172,000 after buying an additional 633,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $264.93 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

