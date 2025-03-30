51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $20.01. 51Talk Online Education Group shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 12,032 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of -0.33.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 51Talk Online Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

