667 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.