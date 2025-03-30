7,722 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250,085 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.6 %

FIX opened at $323.79 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.68.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

