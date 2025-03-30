Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08), with a volume of 168397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Abingdon Health Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 20.72%.

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

