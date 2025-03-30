AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 315,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 146,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
AbraSilver Resource Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.
About AbraSilver Resource
AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbraSilver Resource
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.