AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 315,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 146,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

