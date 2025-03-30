Acala Token Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00004591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00027036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.03759677 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,524,435.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.