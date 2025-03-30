Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $9,073,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $103.22 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.73 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $167.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

